WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Beaufort County Department of Social Services Board is pleased to announce that Deputy Director Lori Leggett has been chosen as the next Beaufort County DSS Director effective Jan. 1.

Current DSS Director Melanie Corprew is retiring effective Feb. 1.

“I am excited that we have found someone with so many years of experience in the Social Work field to fill the Social Services Director’s position,” Beaufort County DSS Board Chairman Jerry Evans said. “And the fact that all those years have been with the Beaufort County Department of Social Services, makes it even more special. Lori is a kind, caring and compassionate person and will serve the community well as the next leader of our Social Services Department.”

A Martin County native, Leggett has been employed with Beaufort County DSS since December 2000. She started as an Adult Services Social Worker. In 2010 she was promoted to Adult Services Social Work Supervisor and was promoted again to Social Work Program Administrator in 2018. Leggett was named Deputy DSS Director in 2020.

Leggett holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Social Work from East Carolina University.

“I am honored that the Board of Social Services has chosen me to fill the role of Director of Beaufort County Department of Social Services,” Leggett said. “I have been fortunate to work with many great leaders, community partners and service providers over my career at this agency. Moving forward, I am excited to continue working with the extremely dedicated and talented DSS staff to serve the most vulnerable populations in our community.”