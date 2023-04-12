The location of the proposed four-way stop (Image: 2023 Maxar Technologies, U.S. Geological Survey, map data from Google)

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington City Council will vote Tuesday on the implementation of a four-way stop at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Pierce Street.

The request for the change comes from “concerned residents through the police department,” according to documents included in the agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The intersection is a block over from where Martin Luther King Drive meets Bridge Street, a road that connects the city with the U.S. 17 bridge between Washington and Chocowinity. the Washington Daily News reported in January that the project to replace that bridge was on track to finish this May.