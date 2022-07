WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington has something new brewing.

The new Pitt Street Brewing on the Pamlico River has just opened in Washington. The new business held its soft opening last week and was operational on Monday with a number of people stopping by to check things out.

Manager Peter Ramirez goes into detail about the new business, a food truck that will be on-site, how they plan to use the water that’s close by and much more. View the video to see what else they have planned.