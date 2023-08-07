WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington unit of the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain is still without a playground. But that’s about to change.

The decades-old playground that was being used previously was deemed unsafe nearly a year ago and torn down. The new playground will serve hundreds of children. The Boys and Girls Club is partnering with Kaboom, a nonprofit organization that builds playgrounds to get the job done.

“A design day with the children, we did a design day with the parents, volunteers, and other community members here in Washington, just to get everyone’s input, to see what do you want to see outside of the Boys and Girls Club,” said Janee Johnson, unit director for the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain.

The playground will be built across three days in September, starting on the 20th. Officials with the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain say it is still looking for volunteers to help build. Anyone interested can call 252-355-2345 Ext: 8320.