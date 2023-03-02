WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Construction on the new police station in Washington is nearing completion, the city announced last week.

The building is expected to be finished in April, and officials expect the new facility to open in May. The Washington Police Department’s future home is located at the corner of Bridge and Second streets.

Officials broke ground on the new police station in February 2022. The anticipated completion date was pushed back slightly due to the “removal of unsuitable soil and select fill soils being brought in,” and also the property’s status as a Brownfield site.