Next steps in place for new Washington police station

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Monday night’s Washington City Council meeting was the next step in getting the new police station built in Washington.

“This is a process that’s been going on for 20 plus years, and it’s not just happening overnight,” said Washington Police Chief Stacy Drakeford. “It’s been something they’ve had plans for, but things change, and now we’re just at that point where everything lined up.”

The Washington Police station was flooded three years ago during Hurricane Florence. This displaced them into a temporary facility, but now they’re getting a new complex to fit their needs.

“It will give us more space because we were in 6,000 square feet, so all the officers and office personnel, we are really on top of each other,” Drakeford said. “It’s gonna afford us the ability to have record storage and also onsite evidence storage in that new facility.”

The council approved the next steps for the city to borrow $6.5 million from a bank. They’ll now take the proposal to state officials for approval.

“The local government commission is an oversight committee, a state board, that puts in our ability to repay that debt and all communications we’ve had with them that will favorable,” said Washington City Manager Jonathan Russell. “This is just another step in the process to move the project forward.”

The city already has a contractor ready to build the $7,836,900 complex. It’ll be located on the corner of Bridge Street and Second Street. Once all is said and done, it’ll make an impact on the city.

“It’s something that has been needed for some time,” Russell said. “We have had some modest growth. Where it’s located, it’s a prime corridor coming into the city, so it’s an opportunity to have an aesthetic improvement. Our police force, I would put them up against anyone. They do a wonderful job for the community.”

If all goes as planned, Washington hopes to start construction on the site at the beginning of 2022. They say it could take 18 to 24 months for the site to be fully completed.