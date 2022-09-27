WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) will host college representatives from over 40 colleges on campus on Tuesday, October 18 from 6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m. in the Boyette Conference Center in Building 10 to present information and answer questions.

College Fund North Carolina (CFNC) and BCCC financial aid representatives will also be present to answer questions about financial aid from 6-6:30 p.m. This is a free event, and parents, high school students, and transfer students are encouraged to attend.

Public universities that will have representatives include Appalachian State University, East Carolina University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina State University, UNC-Asheville, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Charlotte, UNC- Greensboro, UNC-Pembroke, UNC-Wilmington, Western Carolina University and Winston-Salem State University.

Local community colleges, including Beaufort County Community College, Martin Community College and Pitt Community College will have representatives at the event.

Private colleges will also have representatives present. These include Barton College, Campbell University, Catawba College, Chowan University, Gardner-Webb University, Johnson & Wales University, Liberty University, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Louisburg College, Meredith College, Methodist University, Mid-Atlantic Christian University, North Carolina Wesleyan College, Randolph College, Shaw University, St. Andrews University, University of Mount Olive and William Peace University.

Many aid programs, including childcare assistance, scholarships, work-study, and Pell grants, require families to fill out a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). The submission period for the FAFSA opens on October 1, so this is an ideal time to learn about filling it out.