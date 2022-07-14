Editor’s Note: Ken Watlington’s “People & Places” series in July will be part of his “Brew To You” series. The “Brew To You” tour highlights the impact craft breweries are making across Eastern North Carolina.

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington is a beautiful town in Beaufort County that’s seen a resurgence in its downtown area. One new business is breathing new life into a building that has sat vacant for 20 years.

(Ashley Turner, WNCT illustration)

Now, with the addition of Two Rivers Alehouse, there’s even more reasons to visit Washington.

“Very exciting to see what’s happening in Downtown Washington,” said Tim Jackson, co-owner of the business.

Where the Pamlico and Tar rivers meet is now becoming a spot where craft beer lovers come together.

“I feel like Washington really needed a place like this,” said Phil Rollinson, who lives in Washington.

Two Rivers Alehouse opened along Main Street last Summer. Jackson, along with Bubba and Belinda Summerlin own the business. Their motto is “A Beer for Everyone.”

