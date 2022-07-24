WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Street Brewing Company is no stranger to Eastern North Carolina. Now the brewery is expanding. Its second location in the Washington Harbor District welcomed customers for the grand opening on Saturday.

“We’re very excited to bring Pitt Street here to Washington and join the people that have already started the brewing scene here. We’re very excited to bring our craft beers, our, our atmosphere, our culture, in short, with the Washington folks,” said Brianna Long, Pitt Street Brewing Company general manager.

Long said adding a second location has been in the works since before the pandemic.

“So before the pandemic, we were looking at other locations and spots and that kind of all fell apart. But then we were able to get in touch with Slayton Hazard Daniel and Chris Grubbs, our general contractor, and kind of bring this to life here in Washington,” said Long.

Long said their beer is made in their Greenville location and will be transported back to the Washington location. Customers were able to taste two new beers during the grand opening. Along with the beer release, people also enjoyed live music.

“We’ve got to beer releases today, a cherry lime blonde ale and a New Zealand IPA. We have live music. We had face painting that just wrapped up, we have our riverfront seating that’s just open (Saturday), and our great atmosphere,” said Long.

Sitting right on the Pamlico River, people showed up to the brewery for the grand opening on their paddles boards and boats, too

“I know a lot of people have been wanting something to happen here for a long time. So we’re happy to be able to do that,” said Long.

With Pitt Street Brewing Company open seven days a week, Long said she’s excited to meet everyone and join the other brewers in the area.