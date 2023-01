WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Planet Fitness location is set to open in Washington this summer.

The gym will be located in a currently-vacant storefront near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 264 and Clarks Neck Road.

Brandon Gonzalez, marketing manager with Planet Fitness franchise group Excel Fitness, said the anticipated start of construction on the new facility is still “fairly far out.” He said more information on the gym and its offerings will be shared before membership sales start.