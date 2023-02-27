WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Make sure you make room for more.

This Friday, March 3, an event called Power of the Purses- Just Desserts will be coming to Washington. The Just Desserts event is a United Way event that ill help raise money for the organization.

There will have all types of sugar-filled treats, beverages with bubbles and auction items, including over 50 new and gently used designer purses. The event will start at 6:30 pm at the Washington Civic Center, located at 110 Gladden St.

The Just Desserts event funds will support United Way’s community impact work in Beaufort County.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting: https://unitedwaybc.net/pop-just-desserts. For more information or to purchase tickets over the phone, contact Sue Tidd at the Beaufort County United Way stidd@unitedwaybc.net or by calling 252-975-6209.