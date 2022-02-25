WASHINGTON, N.C. — As community members in Eastern North Carolina are feeling the heaviness of Russia and Ukraine, locals gathered on Friday to pray.

A prayer vigil was held at the Rose Haven Center of Healing Gardens in Washington on Friday. It was a time for people to come pray, meditate and help support each other. The attendees said you could really feel helpless when a crisis is happening, and that prayer was needed for the community.

“I served in the Second Cavalry Regiment, which is based in Germany, and our mission was to deter Russian aggression,” said Ellen Brabo. “I currently sit on their veteran service board and we have soldiers that are prepared to respond if necessary. So it sits a little close to my heart because from 2017-2020 that was our mission to be prepared for.”

She added that a crisis in Ukraine is a crisis at home, too.