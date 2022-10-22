WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Something unique is coming to Washington.

On November 6, from 2-4 pm, Pitt Street Brewing Company on the Pamlico will be hosting an event called Pups, Pours & Poses. The event will have pups available for adoption with 100% of proceeds going to the Humane Society.

When signing up and buying a ticket for the event, it will include yoga flow, one beverage (a non-alcoholic option will be available), a raffle ticket and playtime with a few puppies from the Humane Society.

You will be able to purchase additional raffle tickets in-studio for $5 for one ticket or 5 tickets for $15. Pitt Street Brewing also asks that you bring your own yoga mat, water bottle and other items you like to bring to participate.

When bringing your pup, make sure they have all their current vaccines and shots and play well with others.

To sign up, click here.