WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Plans are in motion to build a third gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Fifth Street and 15th Street/Clarks Neck Road in Washington.

Like the Sheetz station located across the street, this store will offer made-to-order food. Proposed site plans submitted to the city show that the Royal Farms chain — which uses the slogan “World Famous Chicken & Fresh Kitchen” — will be located on the site, assuming all necessary clearances for the project are granted by the city.

The Royal Farms menu includes its signature chicken, subs, sandwiches and wraps.

A proposed exterior plan for the Royal Farms site, as it was submitted to the Planning Board in March. (Via City of Washington)

Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has approximately 250 locations.

The property on which the store will be built currently consists of two houses and some small accessory buildings. Those structures will be removed, according to city documents.

Washington’s Planning Board reviewed proposes site plans for the store in March. In documents provided to the planning board at that time, city staff said the site plan and exterior facade model appeared to meet the city’s zoning ordinance requirements, but some minor details still needed to be reviewed by the Technical Review Committee prior to the issuance of any building permits.

The location of the planned Royal Farms store (City of Washington)

The Daily Advance in Elizabeth City reported in January that Royal Farms was planning to open its first North Carolina location in the unincorporated community of Grandy.