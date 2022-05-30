WASHINGTON, N.C. — On June 11, rubber duckies will UNITE for United Way during the Duckie Race on the Pamlico, and a Jeep Show & Shine during Summer Festival in Washington.

These yellow polymer fowl are flocking together to raise funds for the United Way of Beaufort County.

The Duckie Race on the Pamlico duckies can be adopted during Summer Festival on June 10-11, up until the start of the race at 3 pm Saturday. Duckies are $5 for one or a 6-Quack for $25. You can also adopt duckies online at www.unitedwaybc.net/duckie-race.

Duckies splash into the water from the “G” dock at 3 p.m. The first three lucky ducks through the chute will win $200, $100, and $50 with the last tailfeather waddling away with $25.

The United Way Jeep Show and Shine kick off on Saturday at 11 am with Jeeps assembling in the parking lot at the corner of S. Bonner Street & E. Water Street across from Festival Park. Registration to participate in the Show & Shine is $20.

The event concludes at 2 pm with awards presented in the categories of Best Stock Jeep, Best Modified Jeep, Best Non-Wrangler Jeep, and Most Ducked Jeep. The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite Jeep with United Way rubber ducks.

The Jeep “DUCKED” with the most duckies will be recognized as the community favorite and be awarded the Most Ducked Jeep trophy. Duckies are $5 for one or a 6-Quack for $25 and can be purchased Saturday during the Jeep Show & Shine and at the Duckie Race tent.

For more information, visit www.unitedwaybc.net/jeep-show-shine. Questions can be directed to Sue Tidd at stidd@unitedwaybc.net or by calling 252-975-6209.

Proceeds from these events will support United Way of Beaufort County’s vital work in the community. The Beaufort County United Way is a local organization that has worked to build stronger communities through the investment of resources, engaging and collaborating with local partners, and inspired giving since 1961 and is part of an international network of over 1,800 affiliates in 40 countries and territories.

To learn more about Beaufort County United Way or to give, advocate or volunteer, please visit: www.unitedwaybc.net.