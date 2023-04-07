WASHINGTON, N.C. — This summer, Beaufort County Community College will offer 38 classes through its Summer Enrichment Youth Program across Beaufort, Hyde, and Washington Counties. Some classes are offered in partnership with Inner Banks STEM Center, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, Le Moulin Rouge de Danse, Beaufort-Hyde-Martin Library System, and Washington County Schools.

The classes offer a variety of experiences— including technology, cooking, makeup, babysitting, and outdoors and nature activities­— for youth of varying ages. To make the programs accessible to more families, BCCC has scholarships available for qualified families. Guardians or parents will need to apply for a scholarship to take advantage of this offer. The following is a sample of the classes being offered. Parents and guardians can call 252-940-6375 or visit www.beaufortccc.edu/current-con-ed to find out more.

Hunter Safety (12 years old and up)

Officer Trent Parrish of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will offer this course to help young hunters learn to be safe and responsible. He will explain firearm safety, hunting ethics, conservation and wildlife management, wildlife identification, survival and first aid, specialty hunting, and tree stand safety. Completers will be eligible to purchase their first hunting license. Students are welcome to bring their favorite adult to participate also. While this class is free, registration is required. This class takes place from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 19.

Boater Safety (12 years old and up)

Officer Trent Parrish of the NC Wildlife Resources Commission returns to guide young boaters to safe and sound operation of watercraft. Students who complete this class will take to the water knowing basic boating safety, equipment, rules of the road, weather, and good boating etiquette. The Boating Guide for North Carolina will be Officer Parrish’s text. Completers will have satisfied the safety training requirement for boaters younger than 26. Students are welcome to bring their favorite adult to participate. This class is free, but registration is required. This class takes place from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 26.

Drone Camp (rising 6th, 7th, and 8th grades)

Students will be issued a drone kit and learn about the parts of a drone and how to safely handle it. They will learn about aviation history, and how hot air balloons, fixed-wing airplanes, and drones fly, and finally, they will fly a drone using a Smartphone as the remote controller and learn how to code the drone to fly by itself. The class will spend four days on BCCC’s campus, and use the auditorium for drone flying inside, and, weather permitting, they will also fly outside. On Friday, the class will take a field trip to Inner Banks STEM Center in Washington, N.C. to experience flying both a desktop flight training device and a full motion airplane flight simulator, and other activities. This class is made possible by the Inner Banks STEM Center. This class takes place from June 19-23 and costs $110.

Exploring Healthcare (rising 5th to rising 9th)

Students will spend this week learning about all the pathways into the healthcare field. They will have sessions on pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, nursing assistant, and three days will be spent in the BCCC nursing labs with instructors. Students are encouraged to wear scrub pants and a BCCC t-shirt to best match current BCCC nursing students. All students will achieve their American Heart Association Heart Saver CPR card. This $110 class runs from June 19-22.

Manners for Ms. & Mr. (rising 6th, 7th, and 8th grades)

Good manners serve to make life more agreeable for everyone. This class is an opportunity to learn the graciousness that helps every situation in life. It will discuss social situations, business etiquette, online behavior, party etiquette, grooming, and appropriate dress. Shannon Reising of Le Moulin Rouge de Danse will lead this class. During the first three meetings, the class will plan a party, and on the last evening each student may invite two guests to join us for dinner.

This $100 class will run from June 20-29 on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Dads Do Hair (Dads of all ages, kids of all ages)

This class is for fathers or guardians who would like to do a better job getting their children’s hair to behave. Children are welcome. The class will help them understand how to get their hair fixed. Students will feel more confident when faced with sending a nice-looking child out the door. All dads receive a wet brush that is perfect for detangling those locks. This $30 class takes place Tuesday evening on June 20.

Baby Sitting (rising 4th grade and up)

Molly Moore, instructor in BCCC’s early childhood education program, will share important basics for babysitters. Learn aspects of care giving, safety concerns, communication with kids and parents, activity ideas, household and food management, and business basics. Class participants will achieve a Red Cross Heart Saver First Aid/CPR certification. This $110 class takes place June 26-29 in the mornings.