WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Washington Housing Authority hosted the Second Annual College and Career Fair on Tuesday for anyone 16 and older in the area searching for a career.

The job fair’s purpose was to help people in smaller communities find opportunities that may not be available in the area where they live.

Representatives from Beaufort Community College, Elizabeth City State University, Washington Police Department and NC Works handed out information and resources to those looking for a job or higher education.

“One of the biggest reasons why I see that this is important is because firstly, small towns do not get a lot of the opportunities that a lot of bigger cities get,” said Alecia Rhoe, Ross Coordinator at Washington Housing Authority.

“It’s really important to make sure that the opportunities that are outside of the perimeters of your city, your county, come to you because if I did not see opportunities like that come to my school, come to my community, a lot of the things out there, I would not have known about.”

