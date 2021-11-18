Self-guided audio tours available in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re looking for a new way to explore Washington, there are now audio tours you can take to learn about the city.

You can use your smartphone to do a self-guided tour of historical sites. Right now, you can tour the East and West Side Harbor Districts. In the coming days, you’ll be able to take part in an African American Historic Tour, History Port of Washington Tour and Washington Haunt Ghost Walk.

“If it doesn’t bring more people to the area, it will certainly give a great impression of the area for folks who just are coming in for a day or two or three,” said Scott Campbell, co-owner of Washington NC Audio Tours. “Give them the opportunity to feel a little more connected to this really wonderful town.”

The tours cost $7.25 and last anywhere from one to two hours. You can access the tours by clicking here.