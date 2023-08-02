WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One Washington man gives away free food, furniture, clothing and more. It is part of his program with the Purpose of God Annex Outreach Center.

Bishop Samuel Jones Jr. is the Founder and CEO of Purpose of God Annex. He said both the Share Shop and Miracle Meals are efforts to improve the community.

“We serve in this facility about 300 a week, and so between the two, the Share Shop and Miracle Meals, about 2,500 a month. That’s from seven or eight different counties, 12 different towns,” Jones said.

At the Share Shop, people are able to get clothing, furniture and appliances for free. At Miracle Meals, people can get fresh produce and food.

Miracle Meals in Washington (Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

“People found out what we were doing, distributors came on board and gave us free food, and so we give it all out free,” Jones said.

Workers at the Share Shop said they can see the impact of the site.

“To see the smiles and the happiness on people’s faces of receiving the items is good. It is an honor working here,” staff member Anthony Boomer said. “We have people from time to time come in here and say ‘well how much is this, how much is that’ and we let them know that it’s no charge on the things that they are getting here.”

The Share Shop and Miracle Meals help people focus on the things they need, Jones said.

“Put money where they really need it, on utilities, on gas, on, you know, education, helping their kids get to school,” Jones said.

Community member Painsey Gibbs said she frequently goes to the Share Shop.

“So many people need help, it is so hard now,” Gibbs said. “Gas has gone up, food has gone up, people in their homes, the elderly who can’t get out of their homes to come get stuff. The Share Shop is wonderful.

“They come from all over. God sends the people here and they get blessed, it should be called the place of blessings.”

The Share Shop is located at 642 River Road in Washington. It is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Miracle Meals is located at 712 River Road, Washington. It is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.