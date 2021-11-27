Shoppers come to Washington to buy, support Small Business Saturday

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — Shoppers have always been encouraged to buy small during the holiday season. Small Business Saturday was no different in Washington.

Look no further if you’re wanting to find unique holiday gifts. Even though vendors at Harbor District Market have booths set up Thursdays through Saturdays, they say that this unique day of commerce for small businesses is even more important to them since more people came out to shop local.

Small Business Saturday is always the Saturday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The day encourages shoppers to buy local and help small business owners in communities. According to recent Shop Small Impact Survey by American Express, local small businesses will have to make a comeback this year after the coronavirus pandemic in order to keep their businesses running.

But that’s not necessarily the case with many of the local businesses in Washington.

Peaceful Harvest Farms just started its business last year, making and selling CBD and CBG items. They say they are a true small business, growing and making everything themselves. Last year’s Small Business Saturday was one of the first weekends they were open.

This year, the small business owner says they’re just glad to be out again and that customers are shopping in-person instead of just shopping online.

“Come and buy local cause we’ve got it right here,” said Gloria Pope, Peaceful Harvest Farms owner. “You don’t have to worry about shipping, you don’t have to travel, come out and support local businesses.”

Right beside the Harbor Market District on Main Street is another local small business called Secret Garden. It’s a women’s boutique and has a variety of clothing for women ranging in all ages. Bunny Wayt, the owner of Secret Garden, said she bought her shop in September of this year. She said that she was very pleased with her business and has developed a loyal following. She added that she has great customers and Washington is the place to be.

Wayt also said that she doesn’t think the shortages will impact her business since all of her clothing is made in the US, but she has thought about it.

“I go back and forth thinking ‘am I going to have enough merchandise to make it through Christmas and carry the momentum, or is something horrible going to happen and everybody is going to stop shopping?’ We have seemed to find the balance,” said Wayt.

Even though these local businesses started during the pandemic, they say they are very grateful for how well their business is doing and are looking forward to selling to even more customers.