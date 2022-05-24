WASHINGTON, N.C.— Law enforcement officers are in high demand, and Beaufort County Community College sent six more graduates out into the community to begin their careers. The college held a graduation ceremony for the Spring 2022 Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) Academy on May 19. Derek Bowie of Bethel, Davis Bradley of Manteo, David Plasencia Garcia of Washington, Cameron Teague of Washington, Noah Turbitt of Kill Devil Hills, and Jacob Williams of Washington were honored at the ceremony. Cameron Teague was the first student in the program to get sponsored through the National Park Service.

Chief William Chrismon of the Beaufort County Community College Police Department was the guest speaker for the class, and David Garcia, as president of his law enforcement class, delivered remarks, as well. Garcia is already employed by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department. Other students are employed through the Washington Police Department and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

The BLET program gives students essential skills for entry-level employment as law enforcement officers with state, county, or municipal agencies, or with private enterprises. The program uses state commission-mandated topics and methods of instruction. General subjects include criminal, juvenile, civil, traffic, and alcoholic beverage laws; investigative, patrol, custody, and court procedures; emergency responses; and ethics and community relations.

Successful graduates receive a certificate and qualify to take certification examinations mandated by the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission and/or the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission.

The next BLET academy starts on August 16. Students can have a law enforcement agency sponsor them, or the program is covered under the Beaufort Promise, meaning that students will have their tuition and fees covered. The program will hold registration sessions on the dates below where an instructor will answer questions and hand out packets that applicants must fill out before admission into the program.

· Monday, June 20, 4:00 p.m-5:00 p.m.

· Monday, July 11, 4:00 p.m-5:00 p.m.

· Monday, August 1, 4:00 p.m-5:00 p.m.