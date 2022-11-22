WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re walking down the streets of Washington, you’ll be welcomed by Christmas music and storefront decorations. If you walk into the stores, you’ll be welcomed by eager business owners who are preparing for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

“We are Christmas people,” said Anita Boyd, manager at Nauti Life. “We just love the spirit of people. It brings people together in a small town.”

Small towns like Washington are driven by their small businesses.

“We gear up for this weekend, it’s our biggest weekend leading up to the holiday season,” said Landis Pinkham, owner of Cottage Junkies.

“People come from out of town with the restaurants and street renovations, so it’s huge,” said Russell Smith, consultant at Mr. Russell’s. “Business has been good anyway without black Friday and Saturday, so we think it’s going to be huge. We’ve had everything shipped and it’s stacked up here and boxed on the floor, so we’re ready.”

Some are even getting discounts and giveaways ready for the weekend ahead.

“Everyone likes a good deal, so we’re going to do 20 percent off and throw in a hat,” Smith said.

These businesses are sure you’ll find something for everyone on your Christmas list.

“We have a lot to choose from all ages to adults to children,” Boyd said.

At the end of the day, shopping local is pouring back into the local community.

“The more people shop with us, the more we can do locally,” Smith said.

“You’re supporting our families and the employees we have,” Pinkham said. “It’s so important to give back, especially this year with inflation and the economy. We are just thrilled when you open the door and hope you take home something.”

The City of Washington will host its annual tree lighting on Black Friday at 6 p.m. on Main Street. Businesses said they’ll be open later that night for shoppers after the tree is lit. They hope it will be a great kickoff to the holiday season.