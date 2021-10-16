Smoke on the Water festival brings the crowd to Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — People in Washington got the chance to enjoy good food and other festivities this weekend at Smoke on the Water.

Blue skies and reasonable temperatures brought a huge crowd to the two-day event, which wrapped up Saturday. This was the 23rd year of the festival at Washington’s historica waterfront, hosted by the Washington Noon Rotary Club. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

People enjoyed a barbecue contest, chili cookoff, a 5K run and a car, truck and bike show Zadrian Crandell, manager of Popcorn Pleasers in Smithfield, said his booth was overwhelmed with popcorn purchases.

“I thank God for the support of the customers, my vendor friends … but we had a good time, live music, vendors, fresh popcorn, lemonade, I mean you name it, we had a good time,” Crandell said.

Some vendors said the turnot was so impressive this year that they sold out of food before 5 p.m. on Saturday.