WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — A benefit softball tournament will take place on Saturday at 9 a.m. for a firefighter battling cancer.

An opening ceremony will take place at 8:45 a.m. at the SusieGray McConnell Athletic Complex, located at 101 Airport Rd. in Washington. The event is being held to raise money for Brett Hamilton, a firefighter recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

Hamilton and his family will throw out the first pitch at the opening ceremony. Local fire departments in Beaufort, Martin and Pitt counties have created teams to compete against each other.

There will be BBQ sandwiches, hotdogs, sausage wraps, chips and popcorn, drinks and baked goods available on sight. Concessions will be open all day. Several items have been entered for a raffle as well.