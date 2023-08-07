WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wahington City Council is expected to meet Monday evening, with the status of a museum being installed on the second floor of the Peterson Building part of the agenda.

The council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers Room at 214 Municipal Building, 102E. The board meets every month on the second Monday of the month.

The building also houses the Grace Martin Harwell Senior Center. Citizens who use that facility are not fans of the proposed museum in their building. Many have expressed their views, from overcrowding to lack of parking.

Members of the Washington City Council and some city leaders met with the concerned citizens on July 18 to express those frustrations. Some people in Washington were worried the city may take away part of their senior center for the museum. City officials say that’s not the case.

City of Washington Manager Jonathan Russell said after that meeting, “I think we’ll continue to look for other potential museum spaces, looking at re-purposing something downtown or building something new at some other location. There was general consensus, they want to see a museum that would be beneficial, but they want to continue senior services.”