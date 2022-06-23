GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in a shooting that injured a man in Washington in May.

On Thursday, Markis Allen was arrested by members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Greenville. He was described as the suspect in a shooting that happened on May 15 where Herman Branch, 47, was shot in the abdomen and arm.

Washington police quickly identified Allen as the suspect and had been looking to arrest him. Allen is being held on a $550,000 bond for the Washington charges and a federal detainer for escape.