WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – For more than 40 years, one organization in Washington has been providing assistance to those who are blind or visually impaired.

Located at 221 North Harvey Street, The Blind Center is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization in North Carolina offering services to individuals who are blind or vision impaired. Established over 40 years ago, the non-profit is ready to teach those with vision problems how to be prepared for day-to-day living.

The Blind Center has a wall filled with eyeglasses for emergencies for those who visit and are in need. There are also programs that assist with exams, eyewear and prescription eyewear as well. If a person is having problems using their phone or other tech items, the center offers technical support to teach them how to use it for day-to-day life.

There are services that include educational training so those who come are better prepared for the workforce, just to name a few things they provide.

In the interview, Executive Director Tina Jandrow talks about all the services that are provided at the center, upcoming plans in Washington, and how the training kitchen they have on-site teaches the citizens how to be self-sufficient.

