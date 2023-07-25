WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged three people in a breaking and entering and robbery that happened on Monday.

On Monday, officials said deputies responded to a report of the crime, which took place at a home on Whootentown Road in Washington. Deputies found a person who had been assaulted and his wallet was stolen. The victim had minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

Deputies conducted interviews and collected evidence. They found a vehicle that matched the description which the victim said was the vehicle involved. Deputies and a trooper with the NC State Highway Patrol pulled the vehicle over on Flanders Filters Road in Washington.

Warrants were obtained and three people were arrested: Startisha Dysha Spencer, 24, of Trails End South in Washington; Dylan Jay Edwards, 20, of Staton Mill Road in Greenville; and George Alexander Lopez, 21, of Melonie Court in Greenville. They were each charged with one count of Felonious Breaking and Entering to Terrorize or Injure and Common Law Robbery.

Spencer, Edwards, and Lopez were being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond for each. Spencer received an additional $1,000 secured bond for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Pitt County.

Additional charges were expected, officials said.