WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Community Foundation invites the community to a fun night of music by The Pamlico Sound Machine as it raises funds for scholarships.

The band will perform at the Celebrating Hope Dinner & Auction on September 24 at the Washington Civic Center, with doors opening at 5 p.m. The night of live music and dancing also includes a silent auction. Tickets are required and will not be sold at the door. A limited number of reservations are still available.

The Pamlico Sound Machine is an upbeat band based out of eastern North Carolina. They perform a wide range of genres such as Motown, pop, rock, shag, and line dancing music.

Patrons can enjoy dinner at 6 p.m. catered by The Acreage Events, as well as a cash bar.

The concert and auction are one of the largest fundraisers for the foundation. It will raise funds for scholarships to help eligible students with the cost of tuition and books, as well as emergency grants. Last year, the foundation awarded a total of $130,000 to students. With the Beaufort Promise covering tuition and fees for students, the college has seen its enrollment increase by 284 students. The BCCC Foundation helps to cover costs such as textbooks for this influx of new students.

“We have a lot of students whose only obstacle to finishing their degree is affording their textbooks,” said Serena Sullivan VP of Institutional Advancement. “These funds allow us to keep students enrolled, to keep them from derailing their education, and to let them focus on why they’re here–to study and succeed.”

Items for the auction are donated from students, employees, and local businesses. Items include basketball game tickets, a kayak, artwork, jewelry and gift certificates to restaurants.

Tickets are on sale now for $75. Reservations can be made individually or for whole tables of 6-8 people. There is only a limited number remaining.

The foundation is still accepting donations for the silent auction. For tickets, contact Sheri Powell at 252-940-6218 or buy them online at https://www.beaufortccc.edu/foundation/auction.