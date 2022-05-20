WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington Police Department has announced the arrest of two people in Greenville and charged them in a bank robbery that happened in February.

On May 18, Shabazz St. Clair and Tatiyona Smith were located and arrested in Greenville, according to a media release from the police department. St. Clair was being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $271,000 bond and Smith was being held under a $75,000 bond.

On February 23, officers with the Washington Police Department responded to a reported bank robbery at United Bank located at 1311 Carolina Avenue. They were told a man entered the bank, said he had a gun and demanded money.

An investigation led officers to charge St. Clair with one count of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Smith with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. Officials said in the media release detectives have been actively seeking information that would lead to the arrest of St. Clair and Smith.

Washington Police Department would like to acknowledge and thank our law enforcement partners from Greenville Police Department VCAT, Wake County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Bureau of Investigation Fugitive and Missing Person Task Force for their assistance in the investigation and apprehension of St. Clair and Smith.