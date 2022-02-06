Two Rivers Alehouse launches in-house brewery in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Locals and visitors in Washington now have more beer options.

Two Rivers Alehouse opened in July on West Main Street, but they’ve just started brewing their own beer in-house because of the need and interest they saw for it within the community.

Owners of Two Rivers Alehouse said customers gave them feedback on the craft beers they offered to get a better feel for what people like.

“That determine what styles of beer we were really going to go after in this community. We still are always going to have visiting taps with local craft beer so that we can have, our motto is a beer for everyone. We’re going to try to keep at least 14 taps open so that we can have a variety of beers,” said co-owner of Two Rivers Alehouse, Timothy Jackson.

Two Rivers Alehouse currently offers two different types of beer on tap. Owners brew the beer in-house, and will start the process of brewing more on Monday.

A new IPA that will soon be offered is called “Channel Marker 16,” to stick with the theme of naming the beer after area landmarks.

Owners said there’s a limited selection of craft beer in Washington, which is what sparked their interest in starting the brewery.

“I think Washington for a long time has been a destination with a lot of potential. And as we see more and more businesses coming and improvements happening within downtown, we just wanted to be part of that and see it grow and have places where the community can enjoy and other people around the area can come here from out of town and enjoy a weekend or even just a day trip,” said Belinda Summerlin, co-owner of Two Rivers Alehouse.

Two Rivers Alehouse also has a six-seater golf cart that can take customers from the alehouse back to their cars, or pick people up.

The Alehouse is looking forward to continue brewing more beer and serving those who want to come in, sit back and relax with a fresh locally brewed pint.