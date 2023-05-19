WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington police are looking for two suspects who they said robbed two businesses in a span of just over a week.

Police say Timothy Pope and Milaya Bailey are wanted in the robberies of the Speedway on West 5th Street on May 9 and the H&K Mart on Carolina Avenue on May 18.

Officers in Washington were called to an armed robbery case at the Speedway on West 5th Street on May 9. Police said Pope and Bailey held up the gas station at gunpoint. Arrest warrants were obtained for the duo by the Washington Police Department.

On May 18, officers were once again called to an armed robbery case, this time at H&K Mart. The employee helped police determine that the suspects were Pope and Bailey.

The Washington Police Department had now charged both Pope and Bailey with additional warrants. Pope has active warrants in other jurisdictions as well.

Anyone with information on Pope and Bailey are encouraged to call Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/195