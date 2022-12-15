WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington’s downtown social district moved one step closer to reality this week.

With a 3-2 vote Monday, City Council approved a new addition to the city code that details the rules and parameters of the social district. City Manager Jonathan Russell said the ordinance is one of several documents that need to be sent to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Commission for approval.

Other pieces include a map, a law enforcement plan, and documentation of the signage that will be used to identify the social district and its participating businesses.

State law defines a social district as “A defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by a permittee.” Social districts must be registered with the ABC Commission.

The ordinance passed on Monday includes a description of the social district boundaries.

The ordinance sets the social district’s hours of operation as 5 – 10 p.m. Thursday through Friday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

Councilmen William Pitt and Bobby Roberson voted against the code amendment. Roberson asked how the social district would affect the city’s finances, particularly in connection to the Washington Police Department’s operations as it takes on the task of enforcing the district’s rules.

“We already have officers (downtown) now,” Drakeford said. “Walking, checking property and things like that. I really don’t see, unless things go sideways, that it would be a tremendous amount of work. And I may be wrong because we don’t know what the future holds.

“But I would tell people that if this does go into effect, then we will be down there working to make sure that everybody abides by the standards in the ordinance.”