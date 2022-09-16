WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Making housing affordable for low-income families is the goal of the Neighborhood Revitalization Program, which broke ground on its first project on Friday.

At the corner of Van Norden and Sixth Street, the Washington Housing Authority, city officials and community members gathered to turn some dirt. The Neighborhood Revitalization Program is a partnership between the City of Washington and the Washington Housing Authority. Its goal is to breathe life back into the area while also providing housing to low and moderate-income families.

“We have capped the homes at a low purchase price, and they are not at market rate, so this will maintain affordable, and they are not at your standard market-rate prices,” said Washington Housing Interim Director Shannon Alderman.

The program will take property lots owned by the city or housing authority and build new homes on the land, ready for families.

Washington Mayor Donald Sadler said this program will build the community, make it stronger and that he could not be more excited.

“We’ve been working on this project for quite some time. I also grew up in this community, so it is very rewarding to be able to offer support … support and see it grow. So, I’m very excited about this initiative,” said Sadler.

Washington Housing Authority Board Member Joneice Carroll is a native of Washington. She said this program will make homeownership more attainable for all in the area.

“I’ve seen the roughest part of Washington, and even lived in some of the roughest parts of Washington, but my mother was determined to keep moving until things got better, and so we just hope this is an opportunity for the people of Washington that want the opportunity to make things better for them. What our motto is for housing is ‘more than housing,'” said Carroll. “These people have the chance to be able to reach the American Dream and I’m glad that we are, as Washington Housing Authority, are able to do that for them.”

The second housing project is planned to be built at the corner of Gladden and Seventh Street.