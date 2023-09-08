WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Something new has come to Washington.

Located at 210 W. Main St., the town of Washington was the place to be for a ribbon cutting and celebration for the grand opening of The Little Inn and Main Cup Coffee Shop.

The Main Cup has many items to offer from old-school classics like root beer floats and orangeades to different types of coffees, pastries and desserts.

In the interview, Main Cup at Little Inn Owner Felicia Huggins talks about the history of the location, what plans they have for the Main Cup, and much more.

View the video to find out more.