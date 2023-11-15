WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — City of Washington officials are addressing the damage caused by Tropical Storm Ophelia.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Washington City Council unanimously approved funds for damages and expenses like downtown flooding, staff overtime, contractor reports and equipment use. City Councilman William Pitt said the total storm expense for the city is more than $90,000.

“Which by hurricane standards that’s a very small amount but when a hurricane comes through your town, any amount you spend, that’s a good amount,” Pitt said.

In all, the money is equal to more than $165,000. City officials will submit these funds to the state and the state will refund the city for any expenses.