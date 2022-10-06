WASHINGTON, N.C. — Washington City Council on Monday will vote on a resolution to designate a social district within the city’s downtown Harbor District.

State law defines a social district as “A defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by a permittee.” The resolution calls for a social district to be created along Main Street, connecting sidewalks shown in the image below.

According to a draft ordinance, the social district rules would be in effect Thursday-Friday from 5 – 10 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.