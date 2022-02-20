Washington community celebrates new police station during groundbreaking ceremony

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — At the corner of West Second Street and Bridge Street in Washington sits the site of the future home of the town’s new police department.

On Saturday, the Washington community came together to celebrate during a groundbreaking ceremony. Although the lot is empty now, it will soon be the home of a state-of-the-art facility that’s been needed since Hurricane Florence hit.

In 2018, Hurricane Florence caused flood damage to what was the Washington Police Department. Since then, the police have been renting out a space on John Small Avenue.

(Caitlin Richards, WNCT photo)

“The last four years, we’ve been renting that building, and it actually … we’ve been renting a building that has a for sale sign in front of it,” said Washington Mayr Donald Sadler. “And the citizens have been concerned as to, you know, when are we going to build a new police department?

“You know, what’s going on? What’s the holdup, but of course, we’ve been working through the process. So the community is very excited. So it means a lot to have a police department and the nice facility to call our own home.”

The new 17,000 square foot facility will have a training room for the officers, better parking, a license plate agency and a community room to host events.

“I knew the importance of a good law enforcement facility. It’s good for the morality, personnel and it’s good for the morale of the city,” said Stanley Friedman, who lives in Washington.

Officials at the groundbreaking ceremony said the event kicked off the beginning of growth.

“It will refer us to the ability to be able to have the community come in and utilize our meeting/training room in which they can reserve that building and actually be a part of the police department,” said Stacy Drakeford, director of Police and Fire Services for the City of Washington.

“And even though the people call it the police department, it’s actually the city’s building, the citizens’ building,”

Officials said the building will allow law enforcement to better serve their citizens and community.