WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Just in time for the start of the new school year, Beaufort County is giving students another way to study and train for a unique career.

Washington High School cut the ribbon Tuesday on its new boatbuilding academy. Ken Adams, the boatbuilding teacher, said the new facility will allow students to get hands-on experience in all aspects of building boats.

“We’re trying to get them those skills and this space will allow us to do that,” Adams said. “Lots of open space to build some really neat boat projects. Teach them how to do wood joinery, wood finishing, fiber glass and vacuum infusion. A lot of the different things we do in the marine industry.”

Adams said there are more than 10 boatbuilding companies in Washington and surrounding areas, so there are plenty of opportunities for students to find jobs once they graduate.

Boatbuilding classes will start in the new building on Monday.