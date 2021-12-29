Washington holding its 57th annual Fine Arts Show

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – An arts organization in Washington, known as the Arts of the Pamlico, is having its 57th annual art show as a way for artists to share their work and compete for cash, gifts and ribbon awards.

“The art show is an annual event that is held every year and it is a major fundraiser for the Arts of the Pamlico,” said Pam Anderson, operations manager.

Established in 1964 by Lousie Lane, the exhibit includes original works that feature various materials and concepts such as acrylics, watercolors, pottery, graphics, etc. Each piece is judged by a local artist who is qualified to be a juror. Catherine Walker Bailey, a professor in the School of Art and Design at East Carolina University is this year’s juror.

The 57th Annual Fine Arts Show is running through Jan. 8.

In addition to the current exhibit, they will be having a special sale of work done by world-renowned local artist Jeffrey Jakub, who just recently passed away, from Jan. 18 through Feb. 4. Also, there will be a special reception which will be open to the public on Jan. 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.