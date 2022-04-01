WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Harbor District Alliance hosted “April Foods Day” on Friday to help support local businesses.

“So it’s April Food’s Day, there’s no pranks here. It’s all about specials,” said Meg Howdy, executive director of Washington Harbor District Alliance. “Getting out in this beautiful weather, spring has sprung, and we want to get people back out now that COVID numbers have gone down, support our local small businesses. So enjoy just a time to be with your friends and family here in downtown Washington.”

Howdy said with the pandemic impacting small businesses, the event is a time to support the businesses that have been struggling. Around 20 businesses on Main, Market and Water Street stayed open later than their usual closing time to allow people to shop, eat and drink.

The Hackney is one restaurant on Main Street that participated in the event, offering discounts and specials.

“I want to say just to bring some more attention to our downtown that we have, we have a beautiful downtown. I think we compete with anybody in the state when it comes to our downtown, so just bringing more people here to see what we have to offer,” said Jamie Davis, executive chef at the Hackney.

Aside from hoping to attract more people to Washington, shop managers said they hope this event will give an economic boost to the small businesses.

“It really gives opportunity for people to come in and shop late because we used to close at five so we stay open so people come in to enjoy their day, get some sunshine and fellowship with people and we get to meet different people, different businesses and I believe in supporting the local shops in our town,” said Anita Boyd, Nauti Life manager.

Event organizers said with the city trying to return to normal after being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, they hope the event will encourage people to continue to support local businesses and the city.

For more information on events happening in Washington’s Harbor District, visit WHDA | Promoting Washington’s Harbor District.