WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are looking at adding light on some or all of the eight soccer fields at Susie Gray McConnell Sports Complex.

The initial estimated cost for the project is approximately $520,000 to light four fields and $820,000 to light all eight fields. City Manager Jonathan Russell said those estimates were obtained months ago, so the numbers may be different now. City Council on Monday gave officials the green light to solicit bids for the project.

The city could use either its fund balance or its remaining American Rescue Plan funds to pay for the project.

“These fields are currently heavily utilized during the summer months,” Russell said. “I think this past fall we had over 600 participants in the Optimist soccer league. If we did have lights on these fields, it would allow them to be used year-round, after-hours or once time changes, a little more readily.”

Russell said adding lights would be beneficial from an economic development standpoint as well. He said the city could host a variety of tournaments and similar events if the fields had lights.

“The usage has been demonstrated, and it would allow us to use (the fields) more fully throughout the year,” Russell said. “We are shoestringed by our ability to light the fields.”