WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Washington is starting the second phase of the Downtown Streetscape Improvements Project, and officials want to hear from the community through a new survey.

The city is hiring a company to create construction drawings for the project. The improvements aim to expand the design along two areas of Main Street, one between Market and Bonner Streets and the other between Gladden and Bridge Streets. Market Street will also get some of the improvements.

“We’re just excited about starting this off,” said City Manager Jonathan Russell. “We want to have a lot of buy-in from the community as far as how the improvements will look moving forward. What features will be available and amenities that we will add in.”

They are also looking at Second, Respress and Gladden Streets as well as some alleyways. You can find the survey about this project right here.