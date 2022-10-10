WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Mayor Donald Sadler cast the tie-breaking vote Monday in favor of a resolution to designate a social district in downtown Washington.

Councilwoman Lou Hodges was absent from the meeting. Councilmen Mike Renn and Richard Brooks voted in favor of the resolution. Bobby Roberson and William Pitt voted against it.

City Manager Jonathan Russell said the approval would be an “initial step” in the creation of the social district. Further steps at the local and state levels need to be taken in order officially establish the district.

State law defines a social district as “A defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by a permittee.” The proposed boundaries of Washington’s social district are shown below.

According to a draft ordinance, the social district rules would be in effect Thursday-Friday from 5 – 10 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.