WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — F3 Washington, a Christian-affiliated men’s workout group, held its first-ever Exodus 5K and 10K races Saturday morning.

Over 200 runners laced up their shoes to run for a great cause. All proceeds from the race will go towards Dare Challenge, which is an organization with a 10-month program that helps men with substance abuse, addiction, depression and more.

“Anybody in this world, if you’re over the age of 12 years old, you fall in one of three categories, either you yourself have struggled with addiction or substance abuse, you know somebody who has, or either you’re going to. you’re not exempt from it at all,” said Brian Ward with F3 Washington.

Runners enjoyed a concert and pancake breakfast served by Haw Branch Church of Christ after the run. Click here for more information on F3 Washington.