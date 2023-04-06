File photo (This does not necessarily represent what the Washington location will look like)

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A new Planet Fitness location in Washington is on track to open this summer.

A specific opening date hasn’t been revealed.

Planet Fitness announced Thursday that the new club will be located at 1700 W. Fifth St. The gym will be open 24 hours a day Monday through Thursday. It will close at 10 p.m. Fridays and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, according to a press release.

This photo, taken by Google in July 2022, shows the future location of the Planet Fitness in Washington. (Google/Google Maps)

“This club will have the best of the best when it comes to fitness, with plenty of cardio to make sure you can get in and out for a workout on any schedule,” said Excel Fitness CEO and president CJ Bouchard. “We have members already joining and they’re pumped to take this step towards improving their health.”

Excel Fitness is a Planet Fitness franchise group based in the Austin area with more than 124 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina and Virginia.

The gym will occupy 22,000 square feet and will offer features such as cardio and strength equipment, a cross-training area, private locker rooms and other amenities for members.