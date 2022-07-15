WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington Police and Fire Chief Stacy Drakeford is transitioning to a new role as deputy city manager / director of public safety, the city announced Friday.

His new role comes with more leadership responsibilities. He’ll still oversee Police and Fire Services operations, and will now also oversee Parks and Recreation and the George H. And Laura E. Brown Library. Drakeford will also oversee a new community outreach position funded by a grant from Building Integrated Communities. That grant money will be used to hire an outreach coordinator to help with outreach and diversity initiatives, according to the city.

“I am looking forward to the new challenges that this position will present. I also look forward to using the opportunities provided by the grant to build a more inclusive community in Washington,” Drakeford said in a statement. “The grant will help provide outreach opportunities to reach a demographic that we have been unable to successfully reach, which is the Latino/Latina community.”

Drakeford has been Washington’s police and fire chief for 10 years.

Prior to coming to Washington, Drakeford served as the director of public safety for the City of Clinton, South Carolina. He also spent 20 years working for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, as well as working as a state trooper for the state of South Carolina. Hailing from Cheraw, Drakeford holds a bachelor’s degree from Presbyterian College in Political Science and two master’s degrees from Troy University – one in Criminal Justice and one in Public Administration. He has also attended the FBI National Academy, as well as the Executive Fire Officer Institute.