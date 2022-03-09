WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington police have identified the suspect wanted for the United Bank robbery that occurred on February 23.

After investigation, the Washington Police Department has issued arrest warrants for Shabazz Sinqueze St. Clair, 31, charging him with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Shabazz St. Clair’s last address is listed as Thomasville but it is believed he is in the Eastern North Carolina region.

The Washington Police Department wants people with any information about his whereabouts to contact the Washington Police Department at (252) 946-1444. If you should see St. Clair, you’re asked not to attempt to apprehend or approach him but instead, contact the Washington Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.