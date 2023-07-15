WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Saturday.

Police and Washington Fire Rescue responded at around 5 p.m. to 720 North Market Street to a report of a shooting. They found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim, whose name was not released by police, was transported to ECH Health Beaufort before being transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. There was no update on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Washington Police Department at (252) 946-1444 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at (252) 974-6400.