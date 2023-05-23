WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington police are investigating a shooting that left a woman with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday.

Police responded at 6:11 p.m. to the area of 231 E. 7th St. for a report of shots fired on the basketball court. Police stopped a vehicle fleeing the scene. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office stopped multiple people fleeing the area on foot. There were no gunshot victims at this location.

Shortly after that call, EMS responded to the area of Festival Park, five blocks south of the basketball courts. A woman was struck with a stray bullet. She was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444 or the Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.